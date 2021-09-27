Alex Ferguson has his say on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Man United

He is clearly impressed by Ronaldo’s return.

Alex Ferguson has had his say on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Man United, and unsurprisingly, he is impressed by how it has gone so far.

Ronaldo came back to Manchester and was thrown straight into the starting XI against Newcastle, where he scored a brace. Days later he scored again in the Champions League, before scoring in his second league appearance of the season against West Ham.

So it’s understandable to hear that his former manager has enjoyed his second spell at United so far.

Alex Ferguson on Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking to the UTD Podcast, Ferguson said: “It’s fantastic. You saw on that Saturday that it was like Caesar entering Rome after victory. ‘I came, I saw, I conquered.’ It was fantastic.

“I mean, for anyone who is a United fan, we could have had a million people in there, without doubt, as there were so many outside, hundreds outside. It’s one of these things. When he was here as a kid, his learning process was very, very quick.”

He went on to say that the Portuguese striker sacrificed a lot to ensure he would make it to the top of the game.

“A lot of people said he was a diver and there was a little spell of that but, after that, he was attacking defenders and all he needed was a nudge and he would waltz by them. He would attack with unbelievable speed. I think the increasing knowledge of his game – I think he was born with a desire.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Man United

While Ronaldo has had a dream start to life back at United, it hasn’t been all rosy for his side. Despite Ronaldo’s goal, United lost their opening Champions League game against Young Boys, and are also already out of the Carabao Cup thanks to a home defeat to West Ham.

Saturday afternoon saw Aston Villa comfortably beat United at Old Trafford, despite Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty at the death that would have levelled the game.

Many thought Ronaldo should have taken the penalty, and it will be interesting to see if he does going forward.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United