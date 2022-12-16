FAI responds to Vera Pauw mistreatment allegations

They are backing the manager.

The FAI has responded to allegations made against Vera Pauw, the manager of the Ireland Women’s team.

This comes after Houston Dash issued an apology to their current and former players affected by alleged misconduct by Pauw.

Pauw has been accused of “abusing and mistreating” certain players, specifically with regards to their weight and physical appearance.

It is being alleged that during her time in charge, Pauw made comments regarding certain players’ weight and that she made attempts to influence their eating habits.

One player in particular was reportedly suffering with an eating disorder at the time, and that Pauw’s comments made things worse.

The FAI has responded to the allegations, backing the manager ahead of the World Cup next summer.

FAI responds to Vera Pauw allegations

In a statement released on Thursday night, the footballing body said: “The FAI is aware of an NWSL/NWSLPA joint report into historical events within its own league in which Republic of Ireland Women’s Team Manager Vera Pauw has been referenced.

“Neither the FAI or Vera had sight of this report before it was published and we note that Vera has already expressed her views to the authors of the report.

“The FAI continues to support Vera and her team as they prepare for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.”

Pauw will be in charge of the Ireland women’s team’s first World Cup during the summer, where she will be hoping to make history with the Girls in Green.

