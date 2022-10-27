Erik ten Hag sets challenge for Man United youngster

He also referenced some other young talent.

Erik ten Hag has issued a challenge to Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri, after confirming the news that he has returned from injury.

Pellistri is one of the more exciting youth prospects at the club, despite an underwhelming loan move to La Liga last season.

Now that he is back fit, Ten Hag has said that the responsibility is on him to show thee coaching staff that he is good enough to play for the first-team.

Erik ten Hag on Facundo Pellistri

“He was injured, [for a] long period,” Ten Hag told reporters ahead of the visit of Sheriff Tiraspol. “[Against] Atletico Madrid, [he got a] bad injury. So he is now returning.

“We have some young players in the background in offensive positions.

“There is quite good competition there and they have to battle for it to convince us, to convince me to be in the team, and he is one of the options.”

Ten Hag made it clear that Pellistri is available for selection against Sheriff, as are Donny van de Beek, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, so United fans could finally see a changed team.

Facundo Pellistri at Man United

🎥 Facundo Pellistri's assist for Edinson Cavani's first goal in Uruguay's game against Mexico ⚽🔴🇺🇾✨pic.twitter.com/uB3kZ2d9Ls — United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 3, 2022

Garnacho.

Ten Hag’s comments about other young, attacking players could be a reference to Alejandro Garnacho, who is another highly-rated winger at the club.

Garnacho featured a number of times during pre-season, and showed that he is a really dangerous threat, but his minutes have been limited in the first-team.

Pellistri on the other hand, has become a regular in a very strong Uruguay squad, despite only being 20 years of age.

He features regularly for his country and will likely go to the World Cup, which does make it slightly confusing that he has never been given an actual chance in a Man United jersey.

Perhaps Thursday night will be the beginning of it all…

