Erik ten Hag gives Facundo Pellistri seriously high praise

The gaffer has made a bold statement.

Manchester United defeated Charlton 3-0 in a Carabao Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

This win puts United into the last four, and likely represents their best chance at winning a trophy this season.

It wasn’t the most convincing of performances from a much-changed Erik ten Hag side, and it took bringing on some substitutes to really kill the game off.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench and scored a brace, and he was helped by the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen also getting the last 30 minutes.

But it was young Uruguay international Facundo Pellistri who assisted Rashford’s first goal of the night, and Ten Hag was quick to sing his praises after the game.

Facundo Pellistri at Man United

Pellistri made his official debut for United against Charlton in slightly strange circumstances, as he is already an established international footballer for his country.

The youngster had played at a World Cup before making his club debut for United, but he made it count on Tuesday with some really nice touches and a fine assist for Rashford’s goal.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag was full of praise for the 21-year-old, and went as far as implying he has a long-term career at Man United.

When asked if he was going to go on loan, Ten Hag said: “I see a future in him and he is doing really well and we have to see what is the best.

“He’s progressing, also against Everton (in the behind-closed-doors game) I was really happy with his performance, I was happy with his performance in the World Cup, his progress is really good.

“He’s come on and had an effect so that’s the next step. I say well done, better, and keep going.”

With Jadon Sancho currently not involved with the squad, there is a brilliant chance for Pellistri to become the deputy to Antony on the right-wing, or even make the spot his own.

