Man United attacking options to decrease even further

A young talent looks to be leaving on loan.

Manchester United’s attacking options look set to decrease even further, with promising youngster Facundo Pellistri eager to head out on loan.

Pellistri was tipped for a first-team breakthrough this season, after some really impressive performances for the Uruguay national team.

One assist in particular got United fans off their seats in a big way, with many feeling like his directness is exactly what the team is missing.

🎥 Facundo Pellistri's assist for Edinson Cavani's first goal in Uruguay's game against Mexico ⚽🔴🇺🇾✨pic.twitter.com/uB3kZ2d9Ls — United Journal (@theutdjournal) June 3, 2022

However, his latest comments imply that playing football is his main priority next season, and that a loan move is the most likely outcome as a result.

Facundo Pellistri loan move

“Right now, I want to feel good again after the holidays, well trained, more than anything because this year is very important both at club and national team level,” Pellistri told Ovacion (via the Manchester Evening News ). “You have to be ready for everything and prepare well. I want to have the maximum continuity of minutes to try to arrive well.

“I’m not looking for a particular league. It’s easy to say ‘earn minutes’ because nobody promises them to you, and you have to earn them. It’s a complicated search, but I’m going to try to find the best option to play, show myself and feel good.”

Pellistri was on loan at Alaves last season, where he failed to make an impression on the side, which came as a surprise given how well he was doing for Uruguay.

Former United man Diego Forlan spoke very highly of the 20-year-old when he was first signed by the English giants, saying: “Pellistri has huge potential. There is still a lot to work on. He is growing and he makes the difference. We know it will be difficult to keep him for a long time. He has great pace and that is hard to handle.”

Read next: Former England manager says Declan Rice is better than Roy Keane

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Facundo Pellistri, Manchester United