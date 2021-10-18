Fabrice Muamba responds to fan incident during Newcastle vs Spurs

What happened was close to home for the former footballer.

Fabrice Muamba has responded to an incident that occurred during Newcastle vs Spurs on Sunday, when a fan needed medical assistance during the game.

Towards the end of the first half, play was halted after Sergio Reguilon brought the incident to the referee’s attention.

While the referee was communicating with the stewards at the ground, Eric Dier ran the width of the pitch to let the medical team know that a defibrillator would be needed, while fans could be both seen and heard pleading with the medic to hurry over to the affected supporter.

Fortunately, the fan was stabilised and moved to a hospital, while play resumed after a short break.

This incident was all too familiar for Muamba, who suffered a cardiac arrest during an FA Cup match between Bolton and Tottenham Hotspur back in 2012.

He tweeted during the game on Sunday to say: “Once again today shows how important it is to have a defibrillator nearby, and how the quick response of people ensures a better chance of survival. I really hope the person makes a speedy recovery.”

Incredibly, after he collapsed, Muamba recovered despite his heart having stopped for 78 minutes.

Following medical advice, he announced his retirement from professional football in August 2012. As of September 2018, he is a youth coach at Rochdale.

Speaking at half-time, former Newcastle winger David Ginola said that the presence of defibrillators at football games are “vital”, and that people in the stands being able to perform CPR is also key.

Ginola himself addressed the fact that he had a heart attack in 2016 while playing a charity match, and said that he felt “weird” viewing this incident as a result.

“We should all be shown how to perform CPR, to help each other”, he said.

"It is vital." David Ginola discusses the importance of having equipment like defibrillators at football stadiums after play was halted at St James Park in the 41st minute due to a medical emergency in stands. pic.twitter.com/mRlz2DjyUv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 17, 2021

