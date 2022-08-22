Liverpool star singles out Fred as player who is made a scapegoat

Has he got a point?

Liverpool star Fabinho has singled out Fred as player who is made a scapegoat at Manchester United when the team plays badly.

Fred is a divisive figure among the Man United supporters, with some feeling as though he represents everything that is wrong with the club in its current format, while others are of the opinion he is given a hard time.

He is often lumped in with Scott McTominay, with the McFred duo being United’s starting midfield throughout the club’s worst period in the Premier League.

But Fabinho believes that his fellow Brazilian should be cut some slack, and that it isn’t his fault that United are where there are.

Fabinho on Fred

In an interview with The Times, he said: “Sometimes I don’t really understand the criticisms with Fred because he is a regular player, he always plays good football.

“In general, Man United have not been successful in the last seasons so you try to find a solution or you try to put the fault on some of the players and sometimes I think Fred is that player.”

Speaking about another Brazilian, Casemiro, Fabinho said that he will not find it difficult to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League.

He said: “Casemiro is a smart guy, he is a good player, he is strong, he is good in the air, so it will not be hard for him to adapt to the Premier League.”

While Casemiro is definitely a good signing for United, it could also be good news for Fred.

The two have an excellent record when they start together for Brazil, and if they can strike a similar partnership in Manchester then they could make two out of the three midfield spots their own.

This would mean Bruno Fernandes or Christian Eriksen would play in front of them, or potentially Frenkie de Jong, on the off chance that deal gets over the line in the next few weeks.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: fabinho, fred, Liverpool, Manchester United