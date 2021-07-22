Fabian Delph reportedly ‘furious’ with Everton over club statement

The Everton player is not happy with a statement his club released earlier this week.

Fabian Delph is reportedly ‘furious’ with Everton over a statement the club released on Tuesday.

The club shared a statement to inform fans that one of their players had been suspended due to an ongoing police investigation. The identity of the player has not been disclosed, but it is not Fabian Delph.

It read: “Everton can confirm it has suspended a first-team player pending a police investigation.

“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Since then, Delph, 31, has faced a wave online abuse, with many speculating that he is the player who was suspended for legal reasons.

According to The Athletic, the midfielder is said to be ‘furious’ at the club for not making it explicitly clear that he is not involved in the situation in any way.

Delph is missing from Everton’s pre-season trip to Florida as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson, Delph’s friend, took to Twitter to complain about news reports that disclosed the age of the Everton player who was suspended, which has since led to Delph being accused of being involved.

“If you’re not going to disclose the name of who has been arrested, you shouldn’t be disclosing the age of them either,” Johnson wrote.

“It’s not fair or right that Fab and his family have to go through this.”

If you’re not going to disclose the name of who’s been arrested, you shouldn’t be disclosing the age of them either!

And make ppl start the guessing game,

It only leads to one thing, online trolling!

It’s not fair or right that Fab an he’s family have to go through this. 🤬🤬 — Bradley Johnson (@BradJohnson15) July 21, 2021

Somewhat notably, Delph posted on his Instagram for the first time in three months this week, and a number of his teammates liked and commented on the picture.

New Everton manager Rafael Benitez will have his work cut out for him when he is asked questions about this situation by the media, and will have to draw on all of his experience to deal with such a difficult situation for him and his squad.

