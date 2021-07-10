FA fined €30,000 over English fans behaviour during Denmark match

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was targeted by a laser.

The FA has been fined €30,000 over the behaviour of England fans during the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that Uefa were due to charge the FA for the actions of some of the England fans.

Uefa officials were made aware of Denmark players being targeted before the start of the thirty additional minutes of extra time, with the most notable moment being when Kasper Schmeichel’s vision could have been impaired for the penalty that won England the game.

However, speaking after the game, Schmeichel said that the laser did not bother him during the penalty, but that it was an issue for him throughout the second half.

He said: “Yes, I did not experience it on the penalty kick because it was behind me on my right side.

“But I experienced it in the second half. I told the referee and he went to say something to the other officials.” Schmeichel, who played incredibly on the night, did in fact save Harry Kane’s penalty, before the Tottenham striker ran in and converted the rebound. According to the BBC, The fine by Uefa was also for “disturbances during the national anthems” and the “setting off fireworks” during the game. A statement from Uefa simply read: “The CEDB (Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body) has decided to fine the English Football Association 30,000 euros for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks.” FA fined over behaviour of England fans Despite an excellent effort from Denmark, England went on to win the game 2-1 after extra time, booking their place in the final against Italy. The Euro 2020 final kicks off at 8pm on Sunday night, and you can read our preview of the game here.

