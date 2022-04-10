Former Liverpool defender posts scathing attack on Cristiano Ronaldo

Tell us how you really feel…

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has posted a scathing attack on Cristiano Ronaldo on his Twitter page.

Enrique, who is quite outspoken online, was not happy with Ronaldo’s behaviour after Saturday’s game, alongside football fans around the world.

After Manchester United lost to Everton, Ronaldo took the phone of a young fan and threw it on the ground, seemingly smashing it.

Enrique was one of many who took to social media to complain about Ronaldo’s controversial actions, though the former Liverpool man took it further with his criticisms than most.

He wrote: “I always said it. Don’t like him he believe is God and can do whatever he wants. That doesn’t take that is (sic) been one of the best players in the history of football but as a person don’t like him.”

While English may not be Enrique’s first language, and there are a couple of errors in the tweet, it is extremely clear what he was trying to say.

Cristiano Ronaldo phone incident

Ronaldo has since apologised for the incident, and invited the fan in question to come to watch a game at Old Trafford at his expense.

He posted on Instagram: “I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

Merseyside Police are said to be investigating the incident, which is the last thing that Ronaldo will want to hear, given the struggles he is also going through on the pitch.

A statement read: “As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch.” More on that here.

