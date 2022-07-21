Frank Lampard issues warning to Everton squad following terrible pre-season performance

Things aren’t looking good for the Toffees.

Frank Lampard has issued a warning to his Everton squad following a terrible pre-season performance against Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Lampard’s side lost the game 4-0, and while it’s foolish to look too far into pre-reason results, it is the performance that will be worrying the manager.

He put out what was essentially his strongest XI, and his team found themselves 3-0 down at half-time.

Speaking after the game, Lampard said that he has been given a lot to think about before his side’s first game of the season against Chelsea in just over three weeks.

Frank Lampard’s Everton woes

He said: “We’ve been training hard for two weeks. The season is coming quickly. But it doesn’t give excuses for a performance like that.

“We switched the formation to have a look, which was interesting for me to see. It was a test for the players today to go into a back four. I got a lot of interesting answers myself. I’ve lots to think about.

“The players have to put last season to bed. We were in that fight for a reason. If they don’t want to be in that same situation again, they have to be better. I have to be better. And the squad has to be stronger than it was tonight.

“The players must be up for the fact they have to fight to play in the team. That performance should give the lads something to think about on the plane home, because it’s certainly given me something to think about.

Frank Lampard’s Everton

It’s unsurprising to hear Lampard talk about wanting to strengthen the squad after such a terrible season last year.

This has only been made more important by the fact they sold Richarlison to Spurs, after the Brazilian played a massive part in keeping them up last season.

