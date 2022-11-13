Seamus Coleman involved in shocking post-match scenes at Everton

The fans were not happy and they made it clear.

Seamus Coleman and Alex Iwobi were involved in some shocking post-match scenes at Everton, following their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

In reality, Bournemouth could have won by more, in a game that leaves Everton just outside the relegation zone going into the World Cup break.

To make matters worse, Frank Lampard put out a weakened side in midweek against Bournemouth, where he lost 4-1, clearly turning his attention to the Premier League game instead.

His decision did not pay off, and as a result, the Everton fans were not at all pleased.

Everton fans fume following Bournemouth loss

At the end of the game, Coleman and Iwobi were among the Everton players who went over to the travelling fans who were making their voices heard.

Iwobi attempted to give a fan a jersey, as some of apology, but the fan threw it back in the player’s face.

The moment an Everton fan threw back Alex Iwobi’s jersey back at him after he gave it to them after the game because they were that upset with the team after the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth. 😡 pic.twitter.com/JxXtBTLtv4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 12, 2022

Speaking after the game, Lampard explained that some of the confusing scenes at the end came from Iwobi being worried about some friends he had that were “up at the front”.

Frank Lampard on Everton loss to Bournemouth

He said: “The fans have a right to be disappointed. They have come down here twice this week and seen poor performances. Before that, we were doing okay, and then they see performances they don’t like. When they’re happy after the Palace win and we’re pleased when they give us a welcome… We have to understand they can voice their opinions – and their opinions were right today.

“I think there was a bit of a misunderstanding – Alex [Iwobi] had some friends he was concerned about up at the front – there was nothing in that.

“The players, albeit the performance wasn’t good enough, they’re not bad lads. They’re disappointed. It was important the players went over to the fans. You have to be humble about the fact the performance wasn’t good enough. We know it’s not a moment for them to clap and cheer – we’ve had those moments at other times – but it’s a moment to go over and [recognise] it wasn’t good enough.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bournemouth, everton