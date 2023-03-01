Evan Ferguson’s stats reveal ridiculous numbers

His manager summed up the youngster’s attitude.

Evan Ferguson grabbed himself yet another goal on Tuesday night during Brighton’s 1-0 win over Stoke City in the FA Cup.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side are continuing to go from strength to strength, with the Seagulls still well in with a chance of finishing in a European spot this season.

While they keep their European dream alive, they now have a decent chance of picking up some silverware too, as Brighton booked their place in the quarter-final on Tuesday.

Ferguson scored the only goal of the game, a nice finish after he made an instinctive run into the box at the perfect time.

Unselfish play from Mitoma, as Evan Ferguson finishes for @OfficialBHAFC

Evan Ferguson stats

Journalist Mark McCadden pointed out on Tuesday night that Ferguson is currently averaging a goal every 129 minutes, since his first Premier League goal on New Year’s Eve.

On top of that, Ferguson is averaging a goal involvement (a goal or assist) every 86 minutes.

Speaking after the game, De Zerbi summed up the sort of player Ferguson is, and the main trait that will take him to the next level.

Roberto de Zerbi on Evan Ferguson.

He said: “He lives to score. He is unique for us in terms of quality, in terms of characteristic.

“He knows very well the way to score.”

RDZ reacts to tonight's victory and our winning goal.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will be hoping Ferguson remains in this sort of form going into the first Euro 2024 qualifier against France later this month.

