Evan Ferguson’s stock continues to rise with first-half hat-trick

This young man is going right to the very top.

Evan Ferguson continued his excellent season so far with a first-half hat-trick for Brighton’s Premier League 2 side against Leicester on Saturday.

Ferguson is seriously pushing to be in contention for Brighton’s first-team with his performances of late, and this hat-trick will do him the world of good in that regard.

Brighton ran out 3-1 winners against Leicester, with Ferguson putting his side 3-0 up in the first-half.

From an Irish perspective, it’s not just Ferguson to be excited about, but also his partnership with Andrew Moran, who he combined beautifully with on two occasions.

Evan Ferguson hat-trick

Early in the game, Moran found Ferguson sprinting through on goal with a well-weighted pass and the striker calmly rolled it past the goalkeeper.

The 17-year-old had his second with 21 minutes played as he once again combined with Moran, this time the striker fired low from the right of the box and found the back of the net thanks to the bottom of the far post.

His third was the pick of the lot, as he smashed it into the top corner with his left foot, ensuring he would leave with his first hat-trick for the Seagulls.

This comes less than two weeks after Ferguson started in a Carabao Cup for Brighton’s first-team, in a game where he scored one and assisted another.

While Brighton are definitely getting excited about the prospect of having a talent like Ferguson break into their first-team, Ireland fans should be too.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley recently discussed Ferguson, insisting he will be a very important player for Ireland going forward.

He said: “Anyone who has watched him as a schoolboy would know that. He’s shown that at Brighton this year.

“But no matter what happens, if injuries allow, he is going to be a really, really big player for Ireland going forward.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson