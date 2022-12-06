Evan Ferguson could be on the move in January

The striker is a wanted man.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is a wanted man, with many reports linking him with a loan move away from the club in January.

Ferguson made his Ireland debut in the recent defeat to Norway, and he also came on against Malta in the 1-0 win a few days later.

He has also consistently impressed for Brighton’s underage sides, while also even getting on the scoresheet for the first-team in a Carabao Cup game.

This makes it no surprise that there are a number of teams trying to bring the youngster in on loan in January.

The Daily Mail have reported that a number of Championship clubs are interested in signing Ferguson, including some really big clubs.

Evan Ferguson transfer news

Sheffield United, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Preston North End are all reportedly following his progress as well as Bristol City, Wigan and League One Ipswich Town.

Sheffield United would be a really exciting move for the 18-year-old, given they are second in the Championship, and it would make it entirely possible that Ferguson would have a high-profile promotion on his CV as a teenager.

Birmingham would also be an interesting move, while going to Preston would see him link up with Robbie Brady and Alan Browne, while also giving Irish fans the chance to see a potential striker partnership with Troy Parrott.

Luckily, Ferguson is likely to make a decision that is best for him, as he has made it clear in the past that gametime is the most important thing to him.

When he was with Bohs, there was the chance that he would join Liverpool or Manchester United, but he opted for Brighton instead, because of the club’s record with young players.

He said: “I have been on a trial to a few clubs but Liverpool was the main one other than Brighton.

“I was on trial with Manchester United, Celtic, and Everton. I think from the outside it was obvious to see that pathway and most of the managers here have given chances to young players.”

