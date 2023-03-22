Cool heads are needed with regards to Evan Ferguson

Let’s all settle down a bit…

Evan Ferguson is set to make his first start for Ireland on Wednesday night against Latvia, making his full debut in the friendly.

The hype train has well and truly left the station, and for good reason too. He has been one of the best teenagers in world football since the turn of the new year, and he rightfully has some top clubs looking at him.

Ferguson can do no wrong in a Brighton jersey, and Irish football fans will be hoping for the same when he pulls on the green shirt tonight, but if he fails to hit the back of the net – it’s not time to panic.

Social media has adopted Ferguson as the golden boy of Irish football, and again rightfully so. It has been a long time since we have had a teenage sensation burst on to the scene like this, and we should be excited.

But some perspective is needed too.

🗣️ "He will make his first start tomorrow night" Exciting times for Evan Ferguson and the Irish team!#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/dw97XCMxUP — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 21, 2023

Evan Ferguson vs Latvia

Ferguson looks incredible for Brighton. His finishing is outrageous, as is his hold-up play, and he does things with a level of composure more fitting of a player 10 years older than him.

But that’s him playing for Brighton. A team coached to perfection by an excellent manager, who are pushing for a Champions League spot in the best league in the world.

Brighton also create tonnes of chances, far more than Ireland tend to. In our recent game against Malta, we had three shots on target. Brighton average over double that in each game this season.

While it would be brilliant if Ferguson bangs in a hat-trick in his first start, and then does the same against France a few days later, it’s extremely unlikely.

And if he doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world. In fact, the biggest concern with him now is that the pressure becomes too much for him to handle at such a young age.

Irish football fans need every bit of joy and hope they can possibly find to cling on to, and that’s what happening with Ferguson.

But if that hope doesn’t immediately turn into rewards, let’s be patient instead of labelling a teenager a “fraud” and then moving on to the next one.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson