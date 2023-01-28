Daily Mail include Evan Ferguson and Joe Hodge in best “young English XI”

They’re at it again…

The Daily Mail have included both Evan Ferguson and Joe Hodge in a list of the best “young English” players who have made a breakthrough in the Premier League this season.

The British newspaper published an article consisting of a Starting XI made up of the best players who have broke through in the Premier League this season.

While the newspaper did not lie, Hodge and Ferguson are both eligible to play for England, it is an article that has not gone down too well with Irish football fans online.

Speaking about Hodge, the Mail did accept that the youngster has played for Ireland’s Under 21s, though they failed to mention the fact that he recently said that he only has intentions of playing for Ireland at international level.

On Ferguson, they again pointed out that he has already made two senior appearances for the Irish senior team, but figured that he could potentially pull off a switch due to his mother being born in England.

Evan Ferguson and Joe Hodge eligible for England…

The article reads: “Having grown up in Ireland and already won two caps for the national team, the likelihood of Evan Ferguson playing for England is perhaps minimal.

“However, FIFA regulations state players can still switch until they have made three appearances – and Ferguson, who qualifies for England through his mother – has burst onto the scene for Brighton since the World Cup.”

At least it’s not just Irish players they are trying to steal from, as they also listed Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho who has been capped four times by the Portuguese Under 21s.

While it is extremely unlikely that Hodge or Ferguson would pull a Declan Rice or Jack Grealish, it is a nice compliment for the young lads to know that they are on the radar of the English media.

Stephen Kenny will likely put any fears about the two players to bed with his next international squad.

