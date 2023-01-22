Evan Ferguson responds to ‘Fergie time’ comment in interview

This young man’s attitude is spot on.

Evan Ferguson responds to a ‘Fergie time’ comment in his post-match interview, after his last-minute equaliser against Leicester on Saturday.

The Brighton striker scored in injury time against Leicester to make the game 2-2, rescuing a point for Roberto de Zerbi’s side, and ensuring the Seagulls ended the day in sixth place in the league.

Ferguson’s cracking header came so late in the game that many people were quick to make the ‘Fergie time’ joke that the player himself discussed in the post-match interview.

Fergie time was the name given to the amount of goals Manchester United scored towards the end of a game under Alex Ferguson.

While the interviewer implied Ferguson may be too young to understand the reference, he smiled in a way that showed the 18-year-old knew exactly what was being discussed.

Evan Ferguson post-match interview

Speaking about what he was thinking when he came off the bench at the King Power Stadium, Ferguson’s response was that of any natural goalscorer.

He said: “I think every striker wants to score goals, so that’s what I came on and tried to do…

“I think that’s the belief and the confidence that we have at the minute, it comes right through the whole squad. Everyone knows that the game is never over and we always have a chance, today we got the point.”

Speaking about Brighton’s ability to comeback so late in the game, Ferguson praised his teammates and manager, saying: “You can always take the negatives away from it, but the positive is coming away from home and them sitting in deep. We need to keep going, go as far as we can in the cup and finish as high as we can in the league. That’s all you can do.

“That’s what the gaffer wants, so that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Another top interview from Evan Ferguson !🇮🇪

A real humble and hardworking lad☘️ pic.twitter.com/CvPJlsK9DJ — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) January 21, 2023

Hopefully this is the start of a long and successful career. His attitude would imply it will be just that.

