Evan Ferguson post-match interview shows just how ready he is

Evan Ferguson was given his first Premier League start on Tuesday night against Everton, and he repaid his manager’s faith by scoring a goal and registering an assist in a comfortable 4-1 win away from home.

This came after Ferguson scored against Arsenal a few days earlier, showing that he is more than ready to play at the top level.

Manager Roberto de Zerbi clearly has a lot of faith in the Irish teenager, and there’s no denying that it’s going well for both parties so far.

Speaking after the game, Ferguson remained calm and composed in the interview, but you could tell that he was absolutely “buzzing” with how the past week has gone for him.

Evan Ferguson post-match interview

He said: “Yeah I think it’s a lot better when you can go and celebrate it and not have to pick the ball up and get straight back to it. I’m just buzzing with the result and to get another goal.

“The family are back home watching so I’d say I’ll have a few messages off them now. I’ll go ring them!”

When asked if he feels like he is ahead of schedule, Ferguson said: “I feel it’s whatever he thinks. It’s his decision at the end of the day. I just want to keep coming in and working hard, and if he wants to play me I’ll try to prove myself.

“I feel comfortable. I’m in with the lads every day and they push you to the limit. It’s not like training isn’t a good tempo, you have to keep working and working. So when you get here, it’s good yeah…”

Evan Ferguson’s interview after scoring vs Everton tonight☘️

A real humble lad!🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/xTt4geNQ5U — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) January 3, 2023

You can say that again, Evan.

In a crazy turn of events, Ferguson could find himself rested against Middlesboro in the FA Cup this weekend, and saved for Brighton’s next Premier League game against Liverpool.

What a difference a week makes…

