Evan Ferguson suffers nasty injury from shocking Fabinho tackle

A horrific tackle.

Evan Ferguson suffered a nasty looking injury against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, thanks to a horror tackle from Fabinho.

Fabinho came off the bench in Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton that sent Jurgen Klopp’s side crashing out of the FA Cup.

The Brazilian midfielder planted his studs directly into the achilles of Ferguson, which resulted in the young Irishman having to go off injured.

Incredibly, Fabinho was not sent off for what was a truly horrific challenge, despite VAR taking a look at it.

Former Brighton striker was on punditry for ITV on the day, and he was as baffled as the rest of the footballing world as to how Fabinho was allowed to stay on the pitch.

Evan Ferguson suffers nasty injury

“For me, that’s a match-changing incident, so it needs to be reviewed,” Murray said.

“I can’t understand how the VAR referee Neil Swarbrick can say that isn’t a red. It’s a terrible challenge.

“You can see from the player’s reaction, he knows it’s a red. He’s just waiting to be sent off and, somehow, he remains on the field.

“That’s just me as a professional footballer, not as an ex-Brighton player.”

Speaking after the game, Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi was asked whether or not Ferguson was “okay”, to which he responded: “No. We will see in the next few days if it is an important injury.”

While Brighton will be waiting anxiously to find out how long their new star striker will be out for, so to will Stephen Kenny and every Irish football fan.

Ireland began their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 at the end of March when World Cup runners-up France come to the Aviva Stadium, and we will surely need the young striker if we are to stand a chance.

