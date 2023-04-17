Roberto de Zerbi gives update on Evan Ferguson injury

Could be a lot worse…

Roberto de Zerbi has given an update on Evan Ferguson’s latest injury, after the Ireland striker went off against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ferguson started the 2-1 win for Brighton up front, but he had to go off in the first-half after he picked up an injury.

In somewhat typical fashion, Ferguson almost scored as he got injured, with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga making a great save from the Irishman’s header.

Shortly before this, Ferguson hit the crossbar with a lovely effort from outside the box, and he looked to be giving the Chelsea defence a very difficult time at Stamford Bridge.

De Zerbi brought on Danny Welbeck for Ferguson, and it was a wise move, as the former Manchester United striker got his side back in the game with a fine header to make it 1-1.

Welbz loves scoring at the Bridge! 💥👊 pic.twitter.com/NehSVLXGdr — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 16, 2023

However, with an FA Cup semi-final against Man United just around the corner, Brighton look set to miss their young talisman up front.

Speaking after the game, De Zerbi said: “We are losing too many players. We are playing without (Adam) Lallana, (Jeremy) Sarmiento, (Tariq) Lamptey, now today Veltman and Ferguson. It’s difficult.

“Ferguson and Veltman can’t play for a minimum couple of weeks.”

Ferguson did manage to walk off the pitch with his hamstring injury, but it was clear that the former Bohs’ man was in quite a lot of pain.

The only upside for Brighton going into their FA Cup tie against Man United is that their opposition are also having somewhat of an injury crisis at present.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane could be out for the rest of the season, while Marcus Rashford looks set to miss out on the game against Brighton with a groin problem.

