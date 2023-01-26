Evan Ferguson’s goal record only comparable to Erling Haaland

Incredible stats at a young age.

Evan Ferguson is in esteemed company with the latest record he has broken in his short Premier League career.

Last weekend saw Ferguson score a last-minute equaliser for Brighton against Leicester, coming off the bench to rescue a point for Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

It was a magnificent header that not many players in the Premier League would be capable of scoring, powered right into the far corner.

Ferguson now has three goals and two assists in his five Premier League appearances for Brighton, two of which have been off the bench.

This means that out of every player in the Premier League who has scored a minimum of three league goals this season, Ferguson has the second best goal per minute ratio.

The only player ahead of him is the magnificent Erling Haaland, who is incredibly averaging a goal every 62 minutes in a strong Man City side.

Evan Ferguson’s goal record

Ferguson, who is still just 18 years of age, is averaging a goal every 66 minutes. The former Bohs man is quite a great deal ahead of Aleksander Isak who is in third place, with a league goal every 94 minutes.

Brighton’s next game is a difficult FA Cup tie against Liverpool, where Ferguson could come up against his fellow Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher.

Both players find themselves in an interesting position going into the tie, as Ferguson is at a point where he could be rested for the Premier League fixtures on the horizon, while Kelleher recently demanded more gametime from Liverpool, and it remains to be seen how the club will take such a request.

While Brighton will be pushing for European football this season, a win over Liverpool would leave Ferguson’s side in an excellent position for a real cup run.

