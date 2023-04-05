Close sidebar

Incredible footage shows 12-year-old Evan Ferguson score identical goal to last night’s

by Rudi Kinsella
evan ferguson goal

A special goal from a special player.

Incredible footage that has been unearthed shows a 12-year-old Evan Ferguson score an identical goal to last night’s beautiful finish vs Bournemouth.

Ferguson scored the first goal of the game, putting his Brighton 1-0 up over Bournemouth, after coming back into the Starting XI.

The Ireland international was not in the Brighton squad at all for their 3-3 draw against Brentford at the weekend, after putting in two decent shifts for his country during the international break.

Ferguson got straight into the action on Tuesday night, scoring in the first-half of his side’s 2-0 win over Gary O’Neil’s side.

It was one of his most beautiful finishes yet, and it has been catching the eye of a number of people on social media.

While this was clearly a unique and difficult finish, it’s something that he has seemingly done on a number of occasions in the past.

Irish Independent journalist Daniel McDonnell pointed out that Ferguson scored a similar goal in a cup final for Bohs’ youth team, during the Covid-19 lockdown era.

Evan Ferguson goal

It is undeniably a very similar goal, but what is even more incredible is that there is video footage of Ferguson scoring another identical goal when he was just 12 years of age.

Footage has been shared on Wednesday morning showing Ferguson scoring a similar flick-type goal against Everton for his DDSL side when he was still just a child.

