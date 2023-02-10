Evan Ferguson given positive fitness update by Brighton boss

Great news for the youngster.

Evan Ferguson has been declared fit by Roberto de Zerbi ahead of Brighton’s big game against Crystal Palace this weekend.

While both sets of fans are quick to say that it is not a derby based on proximity, and instead is more of a rivalry, it is a game that means a lot to both clubs, and neither side will want to drop points.

Brighton will be given a boost by the fact that Ferguson is fit to return, following Fabinho’s horrible tackle in the FA Cup two weeks ago.

De Zerbi’s side managed to win without needing Ferguson last week, a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, but they will likely need to be better to beat Palace this Saturday.

Evan Ferguson fitness update

Speaking ahead of the game, De Zerbi said that while Ferguson is fit, it’s not a guarantee that he will start, because of how well his replacement Deniz Undav played last week.

The manager said: “Evan Ferguson is available, but I have a decision to make between him and Deniz Undav. He played well last week. Evan is more of a striker, but Deniz is also very important to how we play.”

He continued: “We want to beat them for sure. We want to make our fans happy. “It will be a very important game for us. I love this kind of game, we are ready to play.”

Brighton needed a late goal to beat Bournemouth, though they did create a number of chances throughout the game, with Undav at the center of a lot of their best bits of play.

It would be interesting to see him and Ferguson line out together, but for now it might make sense for the Ireland international to start on the bench, given he is still making his way back from what looked like a horrible injury.

