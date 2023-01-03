Evan Ferguson tipped for Premier League start vs Everton

His manager is speaking very highly of him.

Evan Ferguson is being tipped for a start against Everton for Brighton on Tuesday night, based on his manager’s most recent comments.

Ferguson came off the bench against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve, scoring a goal and almost assisting another.

He was denied of the assist by a bold VAR call that deemed Kaoru Mitoma to be coming back from an offside position, but there was no way that Ferguson was going to be robbed of his first Premier League goal.

Evan Ferguson to start vs Everton?

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Everton, manager Roberto de Zerbi said that the former Bohs’ man is ready to start, but that he will make a decision closer to kick-off.

“He is a very good player, with very important qualities. He is strong and he is ready to play in the first XI. I will decide but he gave me a good answer,” De Zerbi said on Monday. “I think he gave the answer that he is ready to play in the first XI. In the next games, he can start.”

Whether or not he starts is one thing, but De Zerbi’s comments certainly imply that he will be featuring against Frank Lampard’s side in some capacity.

Speaking shortly before he grabbed his first Premier League goal, De Zerbi said that he was surprised by how quickly Ferguson had been developing, given he is only 18 years of age.

“He is a good player, very good. Very young but a very good player.

“And for me, it was a surprise, because I knew him, but this last period, I know him better and he was a surprise.”

Exciting times for the young Ireland striker.

