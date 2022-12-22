Evan Ferguson could be in line for first Premier League start

The stars could be aligning for the 18-year-old.

Evan Ferguson could be in line for his first Premier League start on Monday against Southampton.

Ferguson came on during Brighton’s defeat on penalties against Charlton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, but failed to score in normal time.

However, with the game finishing 0-0, Ferguson showed no nerves when stepping up to take his spot-kick, which he buried into the bottom corner, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Evan Ferguson’s superb penalty from last night!🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/ykX5TvjNyc — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) December 22, 2022

Ferguson missed a crucial penalty in Ireland’s Under 21 tie with Israel back in September, and he will be delighted to have got this one out of the way, even though his side didn’t end up winning the game.

Evan Ferguson in line for first Premier League start?

Danny Welbeck missed the game against Charlton through injury, with Deniz Undav starting in his place.

However, Undav failed to impress on the night, and many Brighton fans are starting to insist that Ferguson should be above him in the pecking order.

With Welbeck likely to miss Monday night’s game against Southampton, a number of Brighton fans took to social media to insist that the former Bohs’ man should be starting in his place.

On a positive note, Evan Ferguson took his penalty well. The confidence and composure for the youngest player in the squad is impressive. Would start him vs Southampton if Welbeck is still injured. — Ryan Adsett (@ryanadsett) December 22, 2022

If Ferguson does not get a start while Welbeck is injured, he will likely have no choice but to go out on loan in January.

Reports emerged over the past few weeks to suggest that a number of Championship clubs are interested in the 18-year-old, and regular gametime could be the perfect thing for Ferguson.

Sheffield United, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Preston North End are all reportedly following his progress as well as Bristol City, Wigan and League One club Ipswich Town.

No matter what happens next, an exciting future lies ahead for the young striker.

Read next: Gavin Bazunu’s error on Tuesday could prove costly

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson