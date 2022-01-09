Evan Ferguson could enjoy exciting second half of the season

The 17-year-old could be in line for some Premier League action.

Evan Ferguson could enjoy a really exciting second half of the season for Brighton, with the youngster in a great position.

He came on during Saturday’s FA Cup game between West Brom and Brighton, were he grabbed an assist, and almost scored himself on two occasions.

In fact, he had the ball in the back of the net, before it was ruled out, denying him of what would have been an incredible moment for the teenager.

Saturday’s game showed that manager Graham Potter rates the youngster, and it could be the start of a really exciting few months for him.

Evan Ferguson’s 2022

When thinking about Ferguson’s career, it would be hard to come up with a club you would prefer him to be at right now over Brighton.

Firstly, they have enjoyed an excellent first half of the season, which has resulted in them being miles away from any sense of a relegation fight.

On top of that, they are probably just that step below competing for the European places, so Potter could spend the second half of the season giving minutes to young players, such as Ferguson.

Plus, Brighton, while a really strong attacking team, always struggle with the most important part of football – putting the ball in the net.

Given their issues up front, they find themselves desperately chasing games quite often, which could lead to Ferguson being used off the bench.

And finally, Potter is no stranger to giving gametime to young players who deserve it. Aaron Connolly, who recently left the club on loan, was given a Premier League start when he was just 19, which he justified with two goals against Spurs.

Potter was clearly impressed with the impact Ferguson had on Saturday, so seeing him come on in the Premier League over the next couple of weeks feels very likely.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brighton, Evan Ferguson