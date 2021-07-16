Dublin to host 2024 Europa League final

The final is coming back to Dublin.

It has been confirmed that Dublin will host the 2024 Europa League final.

The final will be played in the Aviva Stadium for the second time in 15 years. Porto defeated Braga in Dublin back in 2011, with Radamel Falcao scoring the only goal of the game.

The FAI confirmed the news on Friday evening, not long after having to announce that Ireland would not be hosting any of the Euro 2020 games, which was originally the plan.

Ireland lost the Euro 2020 games, which would have seen the England vs Germany Round of 16 match played in the Aviva Stadium, due to Covid rules implemented by both Uefa and the Irish government.

Announcing the news, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said: “This is really positive news, not just for Dublin but for Ireland as we prepare to host such a major football event and showcase the Aviva Stadium and Irish hospitality to the world in 2024.

“We were all disappointed when the Covid-19 pandemic saw the four Uefa Euro 2020 games moved away from Dublin so this really is something to look forward to just three years from now. The 2024 Uefa Europa League final will be a landmark event with huge economic benefits for Dublin and for Ireland along with the boost it will give our game in the build up to the final.

“On behalf of the association, I want to thank Uefa for awarding this final to the Aviva Stadium and I particularly want to thank the Irish government, Dublin City Council, Sport Ireland and the Aviva Stadium for their ongoing support. Together we are committed to bringing global events to our capital city and we know Dublin will put on a great show in 2024.”

Minister for Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers also welcomed the news, saying: “This is a real vote of confidence in our hosting capabilities from Uefa. The experience gained in preparing to host the Euro 2020 games will assist Dublin in hosting a fantastic Uefa Europa League final in 2024. We look forward to assisting the FAI over the next three years in the staging of this major sporting event which will showcase the Aviva Stadium, Dublin City and Ireland to the rest of Europe.”

