Europa League draw confirmed – group stages revealed

Some tasty encounters for the Thursday night crew.

The Europa League draw has taken place, with all clubs taking part learning their fate on Friday afternoon.

Manchester United were drawn in Group E, where they will play against Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Neil Lennon’s Omonoia FC.

Arsenal on the other hand, will take on PSV Eindhoven, FK Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich.

Take a look at all of the groups below:

Europa League draw

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich.

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Stade Rennais, Fernabache, AEK Larnaca.

Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, Helsinki.

Group D: FC Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise.

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonoia FC.

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz.

Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, Freiburg, FC Nantes.

Group H: FC Crvena Zvezda, Monaco, Ferencvarosi, Trabzonspor.

Neither Man United nor Arsenal managed to get the easiest possible draw, but they will feel confident that they are able to make it out of their groups with relative ease.

Sociedad will be a difficult fixture for United, will Arsenal may find it difficult to go to Netherlands for their game against Ruud van Nistlerooy’s PSV side.

From an Irish perspective, Shamrock Rovers’ opponents from Thursday night, Ferencvaros, found themselves in quite a favourable group, which could lead to some Dubliners wondering what might have been if they managed to pull off a miracle last night.

The Europa League kicks off on Thursday 8 September.

