UEFA confirm ridiculous VAR rule won’t feature in Euro 2020

That’s a relief, because the rule was getting ridiculous…

Euro 2020 is fast approaching, so it’s good that some confusing handball rules are being cleared up for the millions of fans around the world.

When you tune into Champions League football, you can spot some differences to Premier League matches that could confuse even the most ardent of fans, so some clarity is appreciated, especially in the VAR era.

UEFA’s chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti has confirmed that accidental handballs by attackers in the build-up to a goal will not be penalised at Euro 2020.

According to The Athletic, IFAB said accidental handball will “no longer be considered an offence”, with the new rule to come into effect from 1 July.

Euro 2020 VAR handball rule

“The way the law has been rewritten is more according to the spirit of football and gives players the freedom to play football.”

The new rule states that a handball will only be given if a player “deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball”, or if a player “touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger. A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation. By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised.”

In the Premier League season just gone, an accidental handball by a team-mate in the immediate build-up to a goal had to be penalised, which was at its most ridiculous during a game between Spurs and Fulham, thanks to a VAR intervention.

𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗩𝗔𝗥 𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮 👀 A Fulham equaliser was ruled out for handball in their 1-0 defeat to Spurs – but was it harsh? 🤔 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 4, 2021

Euro 2020 VAR handball rule clarified

Rosetti also said, that in general, there must be “clear evidence” before the VAR disallows a goal given by the on-pitch referee.

Euro 2020 begins with a game between Italy and Turkey on Friday 11 June at 8pm.

VAR will of course be in place for the entire competition, so fingers crossed for no dodgy refereeing decisions…

