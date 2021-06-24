Here’s who will be playing who next in the Euro 2020 Round of 16.

The madness of the group stage of Euro 2020 has come to a dramatic end, and the Round of 16 is now set.

First off, the fixtures for the next round are; Wales vs Denmark, Italy vs Austria, Netherlands vs Czech Republic, Belgium vs Portugal, Croatia vs Spain, France vs Switzerland, England vs Germany and Sweden vs Ukraine.

Not only do we know who has who next in the Euros, we can also determine each team’s potential path to the final, and understandably, there will be some teams happier than others.

Here are the biggest winners from the outcome of the group stages, taking into account the routes that each team will take if they win their first knockout game.

Biggest winners from Euro 2020 Round of 16 fixtures

Netherlands

The Netherlands have shocked a lot of people with their performances at Euro 2020. Ukraine almost got a result out of them in the opening game in the group but since then, the Dutch have looked extremely solid at the back and nothing short of electric going forward. With a win over the Czech Republic, they would have the winners from the Wales vs Denmark game, and you’d seriously wonder if they had Virgil van Dijk whether they’d go all the way.

England

England did not get lucky by any means, but it definitely could have been a lot worse for Gareth Southgate’s men. They will have to defeat a very strong Germany team, but after that they could have quite a comfortable run to the final. The best team they could come up against from there is Netherlands, and with the players at Southgate’s disposal, he may be starting to believe that football is actually “coming home”.

Germany

Germany are in a similar boat to England, and if they beat the Three Lions, they’ll be thinking they can go all the way. They have had one good performance out of three, but that one good performance was arguably the most impressive of the tournament so far.

If they beat England, they should just have games against Sweden and Netherlands stopping from them getting to a final. Not a bad route at all.

Wales

Wales likely couldn’t have hoped for Euro 2020 to have gone any better for them. They got out of their difficult group with minimal stress, and star players Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are in incredible form. They face a Denmark side who are without their best player, and if they win that, the Welsh could potentially face a Dutch team without their best player. They couldn’t, could they?

France

France should defeat Switzerland with ease in a game that will be much easier than playing England at Wembley, which was almost their fate. Then, they would have the winners of Spain or Croatia, both of whom France should be able to defeat comfortably. Then they’d be in a semi-final, and two wins from glory. Not too bad a run in all things considered…

