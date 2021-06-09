Euro 2020 preview and predictions: A close look at Group C

A decent group with a couple of one-man teams.

We are now only a matter of days away from Euro 2020 kicking off, so you might be in need of some last minute homework before things get underway.

Here are our previews and predictions for Group C, which consists of Austria, Netherlands, North Macedonia and Ukraine.

Group C preview

Austria

Austria really have the feel of a school team who have one really good player, and everything has to go through him as a result.

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, when the player is as good as David Alaba.

However, the football they play is a bit boring and uninventive, which could see them underwhelm fans this summer.

Prediction: Round of 16

Best Player: David Alaba

Netherlands

This short preview would be so very different if it wasn’t for the shocking injury sustained by Virgil Van Dijk against Everton earlier this season.

He would probably have been the best player competing in the tournament, and would massively boost Netherlands’ chances of winning.

But he won’t be there, nor will the creative Donny van de Beek, and they will seriously suffer as a result.

Still a good side, Netherlands will give everyone a good game, but they have no chance of winning without their main man.

Prediction: Quarter-final

Best Player: Memphis Depay

North Macedonia

Goran Pandev is still playing! And he’s still their main man.

They’ll be worth watching for that alone, as any 37-year-old man leading his country to a Euro’s campaign is always going to be fascinating. If he grabs a goal, we’re sure the celebrations will be wild.

We’re rooting for them, but we can safely assume they are not getting a win in Group C.

Prediction: Group stage exit

Best Player: Goran Pandev

Ukraine

Former world-class finisher Andriy Shevchenko looks to be a promising manager, and Ukraine’s team is an exciting one, but they are unlucky to be put in a group with a side that is just slightly better than them in every department in Austria.

Zinchenko from Manchester City is their most creative outlet, and will be a constant threat, but they sadly do not enough firepower to get out of the group stages.

Prediction: Group stage exit

Best Player: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Take a look at our preview of Group B here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Euro 2020, netherlands