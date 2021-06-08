Euro 2020 preview and predictions: A close look at Group B

Group B is one of the tightest groups in the tournament.

Euro 2020 kicks off on Friday and here’s a guide to Group B, which contains Belgium, Denmark, Finland and Russia.

The four teams are going to battle it out in Group B, and it is very difficult to know who is going to make it out. But that’s what we’re here for…

Euro 2020 preview: Group B

Belgium.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal. If Kevin DeBruyne doesn’t perform on a given day, then Eden Hazard might, and if he doesn’t Romelu Lukaku might. If the three of them do throughout the tournament, you could be looking at the competition’s winners.

However, the defenders are definitely an issue. Thibaut Courtois in goal may be the best keeper in the competition, but the ageing defence in front of him could prove to be Belgium’s downfall as the tournament goes on.

Prediction: Semi-final.

Best player: Kevin DeBruyne.

Denmark.

Irish football fans shouldn’t need a preview of the Danes, given we play them around once every nine months, but we will indulge regardless.

Denmark have an extremely solid side, with Kasper Schmeichel in goal and a very tight defence in front of him. Add that to a really well-balanced midfield, which features Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney and Pierre-Emile Hojberg, and you’ve got a team that’s really going to cause problems.

But their forwards are quite underwhelming, and they may rely on some Eriksen magic to get themselves out of Group B.

Prediction: Round of 16.

Best Player: Christian Eriksen.

Russia.

Russia come into Euro 2020 in terrible form. Some may remember them being powerhouses in the 2018 World Cup, but it could be argued that was due to home field advantage and we are not expecting a similar performance from them this year.

Russia still have some talented players – no defenders will enjoy facing up against Artem Dzyuba or Aleksandr Golovin – but they look like they are going to concede an awful lot of goals.

That being said, they were written off in 2018 too and ended up narrowly missing out on a World Cup semi-final.

Prediction: Round of 16.

Best Player: Aleksandr Golovin.

Finland

With a population almost identical to Ireland’s, we will be watching Finland with a sense of jealousy that they managed to get to the Euros.

It was impressive that Finland managed to qualify for Euro 2020, but we don’t see them lasting too long. Belgium and Denmark should beat them comfortably, and Finland be doing well to get more than a point from Russia.

Teemu Pukki is always going to be a threat up front, but such is the quality of this competition that we don’t see Finland getting a win.

Prediction: Group stage exit.

Best Player: Teemu Pukki.

