Euro 2020 power rankings – the favourites to win it all with just a few games left

Euro 2020 is heating up.

We are now well and truly down to the business end of Euro 2020, and the tournament has given us some incredible excitement.

Germany, France, Portugal and Netherlands are all gone, and now only eight teams remain. Here is our power ranking of the teams left in the competition.

Euro 2020 power rankings

1. Italy

Italy didn’t look particularly strong against Austria, but you do get the impression that they have another level to get into if they have to. And in their next game, they should have to. However, their strength in depth is on another level, highlighted clearly when two substitutes came on to save the day against Austria. They are so strong at the back and relentless in midfield – if they finish their chances, they should have nothing to worry about.

2. England

It’s hard to accept because of how boring they have been to watch, but England look like a real threat in this competition. You also can’t ignore what looks like a really easy route to the final for Gareth Southgate’s men. A 2-0 win against Germany summed up their approach – pragmatic but effective. Could they go the whole way without even taking the shackles of?

3. Belgium

After a hard-fought win against Portugal, Belgium should be going into a quarter-final against Italy with bags of confidence, but that win came at a price. Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne are both likely to miss the crucial game, and without these two world class talents, they could really struggle against such a strong side.

4. Spain

Spain are definitely growing into this tournament. For a side that are said to be wasteful in front of goal, they’ve scored 10 goals in their last two games. After an unimpressive first two games in the group, nobody gave them a chance, but the way they are playing now you really wouldn’t rule them out of winning Euro 2020 altogether.

5. Switzerland

How could you not give Switzerland a chance after knocking out the hot favourites for the whole tournament? They looked absolutely shocking in the group stages, but you don’t just beat France out of pure luck. It wasn’t a smash and grab either. They looked like the better side for the majority of the game, and were not penned in extra-time. They’ll go into the Spain game believing they can do it.

6. Denmark

What Denmark have done, given the circumstances, is truly incredible. They lost their best player in the most dramatic and difficult circumstances imaginable, but managed to persevere to qualify out of the group in incredible fashion. They then smashed Wales 4-0, seemingly without breaking a sweat.

7. Czech Republic

Czech Republic fans will know that they are quite fortunate to be where they are, but at the same time, they are absolutely there on merit. They are a good side who are really tough to beat, but it’s safe to say that they probably wouldn’t have beaten Netherlands if it wasn’t for Matthijs de Ligt’s red card. Themselves against Denmark will be a great game.

8. Ukraine

Ukraine have done miraculously well to get to the quarter-final, but what is most impressive is that they have done so while looking like the worse team in every game they have played. Their run of luck will surely run out of eventually, and sadly for them, it will probably be against England.

The Euro 2020 quarter-finals kick off on Friday at 5pm.

