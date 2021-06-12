It was a fascinating opening ceremony.

Euro 2020 got underway on Friday night with a relatively fun game between Italy and Turkey after an opening ceremony that seemingly divided fans’ opinions online.

Rock legends Bono and The Edge were joined by DJ Martin Garrix to perform the official tournament song ‘We Are The People’, as Bono’s face appeared as a hologram in Stadio Olimpico ahead of the match.

And while the U2/Martin Garrix performance was slightly odd, the same could not be said for Andrea Bocelli’s rendition of ‘Nessun Dorma’, which was absolutely stunning.

Uefa said the intention of the performance was to recognise the difficulties that people have faced over the past year, but to also spread some “hope and positivity” through the music.

Speaking ahead of his performance, Bocelli said: “It will be a pleasure and an honour to be able to offer my voice at the opening ceremony of Uefa Euro 2020, in the spotlight of the Olympic Stadium in Rome.”

In the game itself, Italy looked extremely promising, running out 3-0 victors against Turkey, who didn’t offer much going forward.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile looked the danger man for the Italians and he got himself a goal, but it was how solid they looked at the back that could frighten their opposition. Throughout the 90 minutes, Turkey really didn’t carve out a clear-cut chance, while Italy definitely could have scored more.

Saturday will feature three games from Group A and Group B – Wales vs Switzerland, Denmark vs Finland and Belgium vs Russia.

