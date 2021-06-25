Euro 2020: Stars of the group stages and players who need to do more

Here are the stars of euro 2020, so far.

The chaos of the Euros has reached a lull in the form of two days off. So ahead of the knockout stages beginning on Saturday, we have compiled a list of the best five performers at Euro 2020 so far, and five men who need to step up their game.

Let’s start with the best five first.

Euro 2020’s best players.

Romelu Lukaku.

It was difficult to choose between Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo for this list, but goals aside, the Belgian’s play has massively eclipsed Ronaldo’s. He has been a constant bully of the opposition defenders, making fully grown athletes look like children with his strength and intelligent movement. Lukaku’s next test will be Pepe and Rueben Dias, and it will be fascinating to see how he fares.

Gini Wijnaldum.

With every passing minute of Euro 2020, Liverpool look more and more foolish for letting such a talented, versatile midfielder leave the club on a free. Wijnaldum has been at the heart of everything Netherlands have done, even grabbing three goals for himself. His hard work has opposition teams under constant pressure, but his classiness on the ball is what separates him from the pack.

Paul Pogba.

Manchester United’s midfielder is putting in the sort of performance that he does every now and again for United, but consistently for France. With the incredible N’Golo Kante next to him, Paul Pogba has the freedom to dictate the play from deep, relentlessly pushing through balls to France’s forward line, with devastating results.

Raheem Sterling.

Going into the tournament, a lot of England fans would not have had Sterling in their starting XI. He had just had a relatively disappointing season with Manchester City and had some fierce competition in the wide positions. But Gareth Southgate started him in all three games, and his faith has been repaid. He has scored England’s only goals of the tournament, and his running in behind gives the English a whole new dimension that could cause Germany all sorts of problems.

Manuel Locatelli.

Locatelli could make this list purely due to his performance against Switzerland. It was a thing of beauty, and his two goals left fans in attendance and at home in awe. He may be a player that a lot of casual football fans may not have heard of, but by the end of the summer you’ll be hoping your club put in a bid for him.

And now, the lads who could really afford to be doing a lot more.

Euro 2020’s underperformers.

Kylian Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappé has had an underwhelming tournament thus far. He has missed one or two clear cut chances and was unlucky to have a brilliant goal ruled out for offside against Germany. But we get the impression he’s got a big performance coming, and we feel sorry for whoever it’s against…

Eden Hazard.

It is hard to believe, but Eden Hazard is not even a guaranteed starter for Belgium’s upcoming game against Portugal. The winger who was at one point one of the best players in the world now has to be managed carefully by Roberto Martinez, due to his fitness and injuries. However, if he can turn it on for just three or four more games, Belgium could be a handful for any team.

Harry Kane.

One shot on target. No goals. Countless headlines. Harry Kane seems to be struggling under the pressure of the big tournament, but Premier League fans know exactly what he’s capable of.

A couple goals in a win against Germany and England could well be favourites going into the quarter-final.

Bruno Fernandes.

Simply put, Bruno Fernandes has had a shocking three games. He was anonymous in Portugal’s first two games, and came on in a crucial game against France, only to almost give away a penalty in the last minute. Manchester United fans know that Bruno can often be quiet in games, before scoring a cracker or delivering a lovely assist, but based on his performances so far United’s talisman will be lucky to start the next game at Euro 2020.

Alvaro Morata.

It almost seems cruel to pick on Alvaro Morata, given the social media response to his poor performances, but if he is to be Spain’s starting striker, he needs to start putting away some of the easy chances he has been missing at the tournament. He has the pressure and eyes of the footballing world on him now, and if he is ever going to deliver, it has to be now.

The Euro 2020 round of 16 kicks off on Saturday evening.