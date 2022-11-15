Man United’s most important move in January won’t cost a penny

It has to be done.

Manchester United may well be willing to do a small bit of business in January, but having spent a lot of money in the summer, Erik ten Hag may not have a lot of funds at his disposal.

Right now, the most likely outcome would be that Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club, and someone is brought in to replace the striker.

But other than that, it’s hard to see a lot of business being done by the Glazer-owned club.

There is one thing that they should do that won’t cost them a penny, and in fact, could even see them make a bit of profit.

Ten Hag has made it clear that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is absolutely nowhere near his plans. With Diogo Dalot, who had played almost every minute this season, suspended for the game against Fulham, he played Tyrell Malacia out of position instead.

This shows that Wan-Bissaka has absolutely no future at the club, and getting any sort of money for him in January would be a bonus (despite the fact Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid £50 million for him).

United should take any offer they can for the right-back, and recall Ethan Laird from his loan at QPR.

Ethan Laird Man United return

Many Man United fans felt as though Laird should have been kept around this season so that Dalot could be given a break when necessary, but he is getting some valuable minutes with a team that is playing excellent football in the Championship.

But if ever there was a time he is needed at United, it’s now.

🎞 Here's what happened in our #MUAcademy U21s' last @LeasingComTrphy match… Keep your eyes peeled for a super strike by Ethan Laird and Largie Ramazani's tidy finish 👍 pic.twitter.com/RQv4CU15iZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 1, 2019

The Manchester club find themselves in all cup competitions, and well in the running for the top four. They will play twice a week almost every week for the rest of the season.

They need bodies in key positions, and Dalot has clearly been one of the most important players for the club this season.

Laird is not perfect, and he is still quite raw, but if he could play the Carabao Cup and FA Cup games, it could be seriously beneficial for the club.

Dalot can’t play every single week, and Ten Hag believes that Wan-Bissaka can’t play at all. Laird returning suits everyone.

Read next: Bruno Fernandes’ viral “snubbing” of Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t what it seems

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ethan Laird, Manchester United