Real Madrid chairman makes bold Erling Haaland claim

“He’s a great player but we have Benzema…”

Real Madrid chairman Florentino Perez has made a bold claim about Erling Haaland, insisting he would not have found a place in the Madrid team.

Perez said that Karim Benzema would have started ahead of the Norwegian phenomenon, which is why Madrid didn’t sign him.

Madrid were linked with Kylian Mbappe for the past year or so, with it seeming like a done deal at one point, before the Frenchman instead decided to stay with PSG for a few more years.

Perez explained that Mbappe and Benzema would have fit in the same team, but that Haaland could never have been an option, as he would have been on the bench.

Erling Haaland’s Real Madrid situation

Perez said: “The Mbappe deal didn’t create any problem with Haaland deal, absolutely. We have Benzema, so it was impossible to have him with Karim

“We can’t sign Haaland to stay on the bench. Haaland is an amazing, fantastic player. I don’t know if Erling Haaland has a release clause into his contract with Man City…

“I’ve seen some stories about it but I don’t have anything confirmed. He’s a great player but we have Benzema. It wasn’t linked to Mbappe.”

Erling Haaland and Real Madrid

From a footballing perspective we can only thank heavens that Haaland didn’t go to Madrid with Mbappe.

The best team in the world getting the two best young players in the world at the same time would have been a bit too much to take, and the Champions League would have likely been a write-off for the next few years.

Whether or not Benzema would have benched Haaland is something we will likely never know, though it would have been a shocking sight if the standout favourite for the Ballon d’Or was the one dropped after one of the most incredible individual seasons ever.

