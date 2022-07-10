Erling Haaland takes shot at Man United at official unveiling

The City fans loved that one…

Erling Haaland was always going to be well-received by the Manchester City fans, but taking a dig at Manchester United was just the cherry on top.

Haaland’s official unveiling took place on Sunday, where he answered questions from City fans who went wild for his first appearance at the Etihad.

One fan in attendance asked Haaland which team in England he was most excited about playing, and there was only ever going to be one answer.

He said: “I don’t like to say the words but Manchester United…”

Q: Which team are you most looking forward to playing? 🤔@ErlingHaaland "I don't like to say the words but…" 💬 pic.twitter.com/4gYWecYYxE — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 10, 2022

New striker Julian Alvarez was also unveiled at the Etihad on Sunday.

Erling Haaland unveiled for Man City

There was once a point where it felt as though Haaland could have joined United, with them once seen as being in “pole position” to sign the Norwegian phenomenon.

It is believed that Haaland travelled to Manchester at one point to discuss a potential move, while many felt like his connection with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have paved the way for a move to United.

Solskjaer managed Haaland as the striker took his first steps into professional football at Norwegian side Molde FK, before they both departed the club in the winter of 2018/2019.

Ultimately, United failed to get a deal over the line, with many speculating that it was Haaland’s relationship with agent Mino Raiola that led to the club refusing a move.

Real Madrid were also eager to sign the striker, but City always seemed like the destination he was going to make the move to from Dortmund.

Haaland is the bookmakers’ favourite to be the top scorer in the Premier League next season, and it would be an absolute shock if he fails to hit the ground running at City.

