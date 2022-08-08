Erling Haaland swears in post-match interview following Man City win

Not once, but twice…

Erling Haaland got off to a dream start to life in the Premier League on Sunday, aside from somewhat of a gaffe in his post-match interview.

Speaking after Manchester City’s 2-0 win over West Ham United, in which Haaland scored both goals, the Norwegian striker was asked about whether or not he should have had a hat-trick.

He said: “If you saw the chance right before I went off, I could have been there. It’s a bit shit, but that’s how it is.” He was quickly told off by Geoff Shreeves who told him to go “steady” with the language.

To make the entire situation even funnier, he apologised by swearing again, saying: “Shit, sorry”, and putting it down to a translation issue.

While Haaland may be slightly struggling with the post-match interviews, he looked like a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s style on the pitch.

He scored a penalty in the first-half, that he won himself, but it was his second of the day that should really terrify the rest of the league.

He was found by Kevin de Bruyne with an inch-perfect pass, before he calmly slotted the ball into the West Ham goal.

If De Bruyne is able to find him with passes like that regularly throughout the season, Haaland will be a shoe-in for Golden Boot, and City will be the favourites to win the league.

Plus, Haaland himself said that he feels his performances are only going to get better at City.

He said: “It’s about the connections we do every day in training, and practicing this. We’ll get better at this, this will come even more so I’m not worried.”

The Norwegian sits at the top of the top scorer list so far in the Premier League, with Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic and Brighton’s Pascal Gross also on two goals.

