Erling Haaland comes out with brilliant line in post-match interview

A funny man, as well as an excellent player.

Erling Haaland came out with some brilliant lines in his post-match interview after Manchester City defeated Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Haaland scored the final goal on the night, ensuring his side took home all three points from the Emirates, sending City to the top of the Premier League.

This win could be absolutely crucial in the title race, as Arsenal know that had they taken home the three points, they would have been six points clear at the top with a game in hand.

Haaland’s goal only improved City’s goal difference too, which is significantly better than Arsenal’s, though the London club will have a chance to bounce back against Aston Villa on Saturday morning.

Speaking after the game, Haaland was well aware of the fact that he was using classic football cliches to describe how well his team played.

He said: “I’m going to do that boring typical English interview thing and say that we showed great character today, but we actually did.”

Haaland then replied to people who had been discussing his bad form and short goal drought, implying he feels he gets different treatment from the media to other players.

Erling Haaland post-match interview

“Now it’s already gone 15 minutes since I scored the last goal, so I’m already on one (a goal drought) again. And then the next game is in two-and-a-half days, there will probably be something else to say, but hopefully not. We’ll see. I cannot care about what people think.

“My celebration was on point for me as well. If you could see my knees now there is plenty of blood on them, but it is totally worth it.”

Haaland is now nine goals clear of Harry Kane in the race for the golden boot, having scored an incredible 26 goals already this season.

He is on course to score 40 league goals in his first year in England, though he will know that that the most important thing is actually winning the league itself.

