Christian Eriksen strikes surprising partnership with Man United teammate

Christian Eriksen to Manchester United was one of the lesser talked about transfers of the summer window, but it is already proving to be quite an astute piece of business.

Eriksen was brought in on a free transfer, with many anticipating it was solely to provide competition for Bruno Fernandes.

Instead, he has started 7/7 games this season, 6/7 of them being alongside Fernandes in a deeper role.

He has been one of United’s best performers, aside from the disaster of a game at Brentford, and he seems to be enjoying life in Manchester.

Speaking recently to the club website, Eriksen discussed how he has been getting on so far, and some of the partnerships he has been forming.

One player that has stood out to the Danish talisman is midfielder Scott McTominay.

Christian Eriksen on Scott McTominay

He said: “Scott has done very well and I think you can see that from the games.

“I think in the first few ones we were looking for each other a bit and seeing where we are, but now I think we are starting to get a good connection and a good feeling of where you should be, and also because of the instructions of the manager as he has the positions he would like us to be in.

“So first of all we need to focus on our partnership and, at the same time, we need to focus on where the manager wants us to be. I think it’s gone well, but also when you win games it’s just easier to look back and the confidence builds up and you forget the small mistakes you make and remember the good things.”

Following Casemiro’s arrival at the club, many expect McTominay to become more of a bench player, but based on the current performances, he won’t be dislodged from the team any time soon.

