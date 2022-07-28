Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez jersey numbers revealed at Man United

They’re buzzing for the season ahead.

Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez’ jersey numbers have been revealed at Manchester United, following their arrival at the club.

Eriksen will wear the No. 14, while Martinez will have the No. 6 jersey at the club this season.

Eriksen has worn No. 10 throughout the majority of his career, but that number is taken by Marcus Rashford at United, and it will be the first time he has worn 14 in his professional career.

This comes after Jesse Lingard left United for Nottingham Forest, and vacated the number this summer, meaning it was free for the first time since 2016.

Christin Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez jersey numbers

Martinez wore the No. 21 jersey during his three years at Ajax, and could be pleased to take the No. 6 jersey at United as it does imply he will be close to if not in the first team.

However, he does have big shoes to fill when it comes to central defenders at United wearing that jersey.

Jaap Stam inherited the digit from Gary Pallister and wore it for four seasons before Laurent Blanc and Rio Ferdinand both sported it for a season each.

Wes Brown, Jonny Evans and Paul Pogba are among the others to have worn the jersey.

Martinez spoke for the first time as a United player earlier in the week, where he said he hopes to bring a certain level of fire and intensity to the team.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.”

Himself and Eriksen both got off to a winning start for United, albeit in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Wrexham on Wednesday. More on that here.

