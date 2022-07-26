Christian Eriksen reveals why he joined Man United

Exactly what the new manager will want to hear.

Christian Eriksen has revealed why he joined Manchester United, citing Erik ten Hag as one of the most important factors in the transfer.

Eriksen was wanted by both Spurs and Brentford, but chose United after a conversation with Ten Hag, the Danish midfielder has confirmed.

He also praised the style of football that Ten Hag plays, and said that he feels he can have a positive impact on the team.

Christian Eriksen on joining Man United

Speaking to the club website, he said: “Obviously, to speak with the manager and hear his ideas and have conversations with him on the football terms, was great and ideal for me to get the decision and the possibility of coming to Manchester United.

“I want to come here to play football, I don’t come here just for the logo itself, I want to come here and play.

“I think my style of play hopefully fits in with his ideas and, hopefully, it’s something that will connect in a good and positive way. So, of course, his style of football, I think it suits me.”

The new chapter has started 🔴🔥👹 pic.twitter.com/TgGLP8Q6Oc — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) July 26, 2022

He went on to say that he is excited for the Premier League to start back, and that he looks forward to an “intense” game against Brighton on Sunday 7 June.

Christian Eriksen at Man United

Eriksen has joined United knowing he will find it difficult to break into Ten Hag’s Starting XI, but it will be something that will definitely happen throughout the season.

United will have plenty of cup competitions, and one can imagine Ten Hag rotating regularly between Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes, depending on who is in better form.

🗣 “I never thought it would actually happen.” Christian Eriksen on signing with Manchester United. ✍️ [via @ManUtd]. pic.twitter.com/VCbQwXruvM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 26, 2022

Eriksen could also be an option in the #8 position, especially if United fail to sign Frenkie de Jong.

On a free transfer, it does feel like quite a foolproof option for United.

