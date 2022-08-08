Erik ten Hag reveals what position he sees Christian Eriksen in at Man United

He played as a false nine on Sunday…

Erik ten Hag has revealed what position he sees Christian Eriksen in going forward, after he was played as a forward against Brighton on Saturday.

The tactical gamble did not work on the day, with Brighton running out 2-1 winners at Old Trafford.

Speaking before the game, Ten Hag explained the logic behind playing Eriksen so high up the pitch.

Christian Eriksen at Man United

He said: “They [the midfielders] both have the intelligence and they can complement each other with their styles. So I have a high expectation of that.”

“As a striker, it can be Bruno but I think, most of the time, it will be Eriksen. He did that before and he can really play that role.”

Eriksen did occasionally play as a striker with Ajax, but Ten Hag admitted after the game that he sees the Dane as a midfielder and not a forward.

Erik ten Hag on Christian Eriksen’s position

“I think Christian Eriksen is the best in the midfield,” he said after Sunday’s defeat.

“It was also the idea [against Brighton] that he drops and gets in between the lines”

Eriksen did start to have a bigger impact on the game after Ronaldo came on, as he had a forward to aim for with his crosses and through balls.

He could even replace one of Fred or Scott McTominay, both of whom had poor games in the defeat to Brighton.

Bruno Fernandes was also poor on the day, and he could face competition from Eriksen for a place in the team later on in the season, especially if United bring in Frenkie de Jong, who would surely take one of the midfield spots.

Eriksen is also an expert set-piece taker, and with a physical presence like Ronaldo in the box, it could lead to a number of goals for United from corners, which may have him higher than others in the pecking order.

