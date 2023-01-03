Erik ten Hag tempted to recall Amad Diallo from loan

The youngster is loving life at Sunderland.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that he is tempted to recall Amad Diallo from his loan at Sunderland, but insisted he will be patient with the youngster.

Amad has been one of Sunderland’s best players this season, with Tony Mowbray’s side finding themselves in 8th place in the Championship.

The 20-year-old is at the heart of Sunderland’s promotion push, and is playing week in week out for the Black Cats.

His performances have been so good in the Championship that a number of Man United fans feel as though he should return to the club for the second half of the season.

Erik ten Hag on Amad Diallo

Ten Hag has admitted that he is keeping an eye on Amad, but that he doesn’t want to “stop the process” when it is going so well.

He said: “We consider everything but I have a little bit of reservation about that because I don’t want to stop the process. He has made really good progress there so I’m happy with that. But young players need experiences and when we decide for him to come back, he has to be a player who can compete for the starting XI or minimum to come on for a lot of games and make an impact.

“But I see and value his potential and capabilities. What I saw is that he needs experience in men’s football, senior football. I think there are many aspects of football to get strong physically and mentally, and also skills-wise to improve and develop that so he can have value for us.”

If Amad were to return to the club, he would likely have to compete with Anthony for a spot on the right-wing, with the Brazilian having made a decent start to life in Manchester.

Next season could see a battle between the two for a starting place in the team.

