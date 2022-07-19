Erik ten Hag provides Cristiano Ronaldo update

A sticky situation for the new boss.

Erik ten Hag has provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United, with the Dutchman speaking very honestly about the situation.

Ronaldo is yet to join up with United for pre-season, as he seems to attempt to find a new club ahead of the start of the season.

It has been reported that Ronaldo wants to play in the Champions League, though he is finding it difficult to find a club willing to pay for him and his high wages.

Ten Hag maintains that Ronaldo is still part of his plans, and that as far as he is concerned, he will be a Man United player this season.

Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ten Hag admitted the two are yet to speak about his situation, and that he will likely miss the beginning of the season as he will be late joining up with the squad.

The manager said: “I think so but he is training. We all know Ronaldo is a top professional and will be fit, that is the last concern I have.”

Speaking about his ability to press, something which Ten Hag requests of his team, he said: “Cristiano is capable of doing that. In his career he has shown everything.

“I have set my demand. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad.”

And while Ten Hag’s comments may begin to excite United fans, perhaps the most important line of the interview came when he was asked whether Ronaldo would be joining up with pre-season training anytime soon.

He simply said: “I cannot tell you. Not yet.”

United are reportedly in the market for a striker, which would imply they are beginning to plan for life without Ronaldo, despite Ten Hag’s comments. More on that here.

