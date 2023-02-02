Erik ten Hag confirms intention to change Jadon Sancho’s position

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he is considering a positional switch for Jadon Sancho, following his return to the first-team squad.

After a few months off, Sancho returned to first-team training just over a week ago, and he made his first appearance for Manchester United since his mid-season break against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Man United won the game 2-0 (5-0 over the two legs), and advanced to the Carabao Cup final, with Sancho coming on when the game was still 0-0.

Fans noticed that after Sancho came on, Bruno Fernandes pushed out to the wing, where many expected Sancho to be, while the former Borussia Dortmund man picked up the Number 10 position.

Speaking to Roy Keane and Michael Dawson after the match, Ten Hag confirmed that this level of fluidity is something he would like to see more of.

Erik ten Hag on Jadon Sancho’s position

He said: “I think we’ve done it before. We can move Bruno out wide and have a different dynamic in the team. It’s something we can do.

“With Jadon, I know he can play in the 10. He can play there or on the wing. I think if we mix it around often, that’s what I like. The position just has to be occupied. It’s about that.

“Players have to keep the discipline to do that or it’s going to be a mess.”

Injuries have opened the door.

Sancho playing in the 10 position could well be beneficial for him and the team, as his skillset might not be best suited to playing on the wing, but it will also be helpful for Fernandes.

Since Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek picked up nasty injuries, Fernandes is really the only player United have who can play in that position behind the striker.

With two games a week expected from now until virtually the end of the season, United need all the bodies they have to be giving their all, and versatility and fluidity across positions is one way of achieving such a thing.

We went into detail about Sancho playing in a different position a few hours before Wednesday night’s match, which you can read about here

