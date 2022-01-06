Man United manager news could provide lifeline for Donny van de Beek

Is this his only hope?

Things really haven’t gone to plan for Donny van de Beek at Manchester United.

Despite performing well on the pitch almost every time he has been given a chance, the amount of starts he has made over the past two seasons have been few and far between.

Many believed that when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, it would lead to a resurgence for the Dutch international, who has also fallen out of the Netherlands squad due to a lack of gametime at club level.

However, things haven’t improved under Ralf Rangnick either, with van de Beek still getting little or no significant minutes to prove himself.

Perhaps most strangely is the fact that Solskajer’s last game, a 4-1 defeat to Watford, saw van de Beek come off the bench and show that he offers a completely different skillset to the rest of the United team.

But this was not enough to impress Rangnick it seems, who has opted for a midfield combination of Scott McTominay, Fred or Nemanja Matic in every league game in charge so far.

Erik ten Hag

However, while things are not looking good for the Dutchman as it stands, they could improve if the latest reports about Man United’s future manager are to be believed.

The Express reported on Thursday that United’s frontrunner for the job on a permanent basis is Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag knows van de Beek extremely well, having managed him during Ajax’s incredible Champions League run, that saw the Dutch side seconds away from a making the tournament’s final.

Van de Beek was a crucial part of this Ajax side, and his former manager coming to United could be his best chance to break into the team properly.

United are also said to be interested in PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Rangnick said to be favouring the Dutchman as it stands.

Read More About: Donny van de Beek, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United