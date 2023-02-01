Erik ten Hag reached out to Dean Henderson with interesting suggestion

Good man management.

Erik ten Hag reached out to Dean Henderson to see if he wanted to return to Manchester United from Nottingham Forest early.

Henderson is on loan with Nottingham Forest, and he has become a bit of a fan favourite at the club, but he didn’t have the best of starts to the season.

Forest were conceding a lot of goals, a disproportionate amount of which were from long range, and Henderson even called his own form “pathetic“.

Ten Hag was clearly worried about the goalkeeper, and according to the Manchester Evening News, the manager got in touch with the player and extended an olive branch.

According to reports, Ten Hag believed that Henderson would be open to coming back to his parent club due to the shot-stopper regularly ‘fishing the ball out of the back of the net’ at Forest.

Erik ten Hag on Dean Henderson

It was in fact the first conversation that Ten Hag had with Henderson, but the goalkeeper maintained that the right thing for him was to see out his commitment with Forest, despite how poor his form may have been.

And it seemed for a while as though that was the right thing to do, as it was his penalty heroics that saw Steve Cooper’s side advance to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

But things have gotten worse since then, as Henderson was ruled out of the semi-final because it was against Man United, and he has since picked up an injury.

Nottingham Forest didn’t wait long in finding a replacement for the young English goalkeeper, despite it only being a short-term injury that is bothering Henderson.

Keylor Navas is a Red. 😍 Your new home awaits. 🏡 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 31, 2023

They have brought in multiple Champions League winner Keylor Navas, and one could only assume that he hasn’t made the move to Nottingham just to sit on the bench.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Henderson returns to Manchester next season, as Ten Hag will likely want to give him a chance.

